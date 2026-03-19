India, Australia explore collaboration in vocational education

India and Australia are moving towards stronger cooperation in the vocational education and training space, following a bilateral meeting between the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) held in New Delhi. The discussions focused on identifying opportunities for collaboration and enhancing knowledge exchange within the vocational education, training, and skilling (VETS) ecosystem.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the meeting featured detailed presentations from both sides outlining their respective regulatory frameworks, operational structures, and the key challenges faced in managing vocational training systems. The exchange aimed to build a deeper understanding of how each country approaches governance and quality assurance in the sector.