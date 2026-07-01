India, Australia discuss strengthening education partnerships

Canberra, July 1 (IANS): India and Australia on Wednesday discussed strengthening education cooperation, academic partnerships and people-to-people ties through education and skills.
The discussions were held during a meeting between High Commissioner of India to Australia, Nagesh Singh and Australia's Minister for Education Jason Clare.
"High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh met with Australia’s Minister for Education, The Hon. Jason Clare MP, and exchanged views on strengthening India–Australia education cooperation, expanding academic partnerships, and deepening people-to-people ties through education and skills. Education remains a key pillar of the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," High Commission of India in Australia posted on X.
On June 25, Nagesh Singh met Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ted O’Brien, discussing growing India-Australia partnership and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across shared priorities.
"High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh met Hon. Ted O’Brien MP, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, and exchanged views on the growing India–Australia partnership and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across shared priorities. India and Australia continue to build on strong people-to-people and strategic ties," High Commission of India in Australia posted on X.
He also met Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen with discussions held on advancing bilateral cooperation in clean energy, climate action, renewable technologies, and sustainable growth.
In a post on X, High Commission of India in Australia stated, "High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh met Hon. Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, for a productive discussion on advancing India-Australia cooperation in clean energy, climate action, renewable technologies, and sustainable growth. India and Australia continue to deepen their partnership for a greener and more resilient future."
On June 24, Nagesh Singh met Australian House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick at Parliament House in Canberra.
"They discussed the growing India–Australia partnership, the vital role of parliamentary exchanges, and the shared democratic values that underpin our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," High Commission of India in Australia posted on X.
Earlier in May, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in New Delhi. The two ministers reviewed the progress of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and regional, global and multilateral issues.
"Co-chaired a productive 17th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with FM Penny Wong of Australia today evening. Reviewed the steady progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This covered economic and energy issues, including renewable and nuclear, defence and maritime security cooperation, science and tech, cyber issues, critical minerals, space and sports," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.
"Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional, global & multilateral issues. Our talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India Australia ties," he added.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.