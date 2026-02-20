India, Australia review and expand defence and security cooperation

Canberra: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi called on Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations, Australian Defence Force, at the Joint Operations Command during his visit to the country.



Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said that COAS Dwivedi was also briefed at the Joint Operations Centre on integrated command and control structures and real-time operational coordination.



According to the ADGPI, during the visit, COAS Dwivedi also met Admiral David Johnston AC RAN, Chief of the Defence Force. The interaction included an exchange of perspectives on Australia's integrated theatre framework and the role of the Joint Operations Centre in enabling unified operational responses.