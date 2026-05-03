Australian Envoy highlights potential to boost India-Australia trade



Green said that Australia wants some reduction of tariffs in Indian market.

"I know the Indian side is quite interested in labor mobility, making it easier for Indians to live and work in Australia. On the Australian side, it is largely about tariffs, which for us would include a further relaxation of agricultural tariffs. We think we can do that in ways that won't affect the interests of the ordinary Indian farmer. There is a basis for a deal there," he said.

Green recounted an emotional moment when he saw graduation of Indian students at an Australian university in India, which happened because Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the opportunity for foreign universities to open in India.



"This is a very exciting development. For the longest time, Indians have chosen Australia as a place for international education, and we welcome that. There are currently about 135,000 Indians studying in Australia. However, we don't think this should be a one-way street. When Prime Minister Modi opened the opportunity for foreign universities to open in India, the first two to do so were Australian," he said.



"One of the most emotional scenes I've seen since becoming ambassador was attending the first graduation of Indian students at an Australian university right here in India. It was outstanding to see those young people and their parents enjoying high-quality Australian education at a fraction of the cost and without the dislocation involved in moving overseas," Green said.