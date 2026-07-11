India guarantees six medals at Asian U-19 Boxing Championships

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 11 (ANI): India confirmed six medals in the U-19 men's category at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, following an impressive showing in the quarterfinal bouts held in Jakarta.

Among the winners, Aditya (55kg) delivered a commanding 5:0 victory over Philippines' Baruis Ephraim John. Sikander (60kg) followed it up with a strong 4:1 win against Tajikistan's Sharifkhon Nuraliev. Mausam Suhag (65kg) also progressed to the semifinals, ensuring a medal for India, according to a press release.

In the higher weight divisions, Devender Choudhary (75kg) registered a dominant 5:0 win over Indonesia's Muhammad Rayhan Athaillah.

Sagar (85kg) impressed with an RSC victory in the second round against Indonesia's Irnanda Firmanda, while Shubham Rajput (90kg) secured an emphatic RSC win in the first round over Indonesia's Nouval Nouval.

India also witnessed some closely contested bouts. Ambekar Meitei Lairenlakp (50kg) lost narrowly by a 3:2 split decision to Japan's Kotaro Nishizaki. Lokesh (80kg) went down 3:1 against Kazakhstan's Timur Taibekov, while Loven Gulia (+90kg) suffered an RSC defeat in the second round to Kazakhstan's Vladislav Samozhonov.

With six boxers advancing to the semifinals, India has assured six medals in the U-19 men's competition, underlining the depth and potential of its young boxing talent on the continental stage.

The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, being held in Jakarta from July 5 to July 16, continue to showcase the rising stars of Asian boxing.