India assumes chair of IONS; to focus on CORE principles

VISAKHAPATNAM: India assumed the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) from Thailand during the 9th Conclave of Chiefs held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, marking its return to the leadership of the forum after 16 years.

Announcing this, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, said, “India assumed the chair after 16 years. Being the founder nation of IONS, it headed the chair in 2008 and has now assumed the chair again.