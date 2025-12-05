India announces free 30-day e-tourist visa for Russians

New Delhi: India has moved to further strengthen its ties with Russia by announcing free 30-day e-tourist visas and 30-day group tourist visas for Russian citizens.



While adressing the joint press address with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this new visa facility for Russian travellers.



"I am happy that very soon we are going to introduce a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens," PM Modi said.



PM Modi highlighted that cooperation between India and Russia is widening into new areas, including maritime training in extreme climatic regions.