Foreigners in UAE get 30-day visa extension, says Indian Consulate

Dubai: India has announced the extension of visas and waiver of overstay penalty to foreigners stranded in the country due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.



Indian Consulate in Dubai issued a notification announcing that all Visas and e-Visas expiring or due for expiry soon would be extended for a month on a gratis basis for the jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROS).



Authorities said the penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to the ongoing conflict after February 28 would be waived.