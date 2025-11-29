India and US expand joint operations against global drug syndicates

On Wednesday, while responding to a question on counter-narcotics cooperation during a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have a very strong mechanism of sharing information between the United States and India, and these have resulted in key seizures and arrests. Let me also tell you that joint operations have been conducted which has led to dismantling of major transnational networks. So, it's a very good area of cooperation and we want to further strengthen our joint fight against narcotics.”