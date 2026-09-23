India and UN partner to launch renovated vocational skills centre in Sierra Leone for disabled youth

"The High Commission of India joined the Government of Sierra Leone, UNDP and the UN Country Team for the inauguration of the rehabilitated Skills Training Centre in Kenema on 18 September 2026. Supported through a USD 990,000 grant from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, the project is rehabilitating six skills centres across Sierra Leone, promoting vocational skills, entrepreneurship and economic independence for persons with disabilities," the High Commission said in a post on X.