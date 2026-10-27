India and Russia discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation, collaboration in science and technology

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held a meeting with the visiting Russian parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, in New Delhi on Tuesday with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing parliamentary cooperation, expanding collaboration in science and technology and cultural exchanges.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026 in New Delhi. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and other officials were also present during the meeting.