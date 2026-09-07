India and Luxembourg target joint research tracks across space tech, quantum systems, and artificial intelligence

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS): Luxembourg's Minister of the Economy, SME, Energy and Tourism, Lex Delles, met with Union MoS Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday and proposed identifying areas of collaboration between countries primarily in the space sector, emerging technologies and life sciences.
The proposed mechanism could also explore cooperation in areas including Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, advanced materials and life sciences, and help develop specific inputs from both sides ahead of the proposed State Visit of Luxembourg to India in January 2027.
The bilateral meeting discussed the current status of India-Luxembourg cooperation in space, opportunities for institutional and commercial collaboration, and preparations for the proposed state visit, the statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology said.
The Luxembourg delegation included senior officials from the minister’s Cabinet, economic policy, industry, new technologies and research, as well as the Luxembourg Space Agency.
The partnership in space sector has developed a commercial dimension, including communication satellite transponder leasing and the launch of two Luxembourg satellites on commercial terms onboard PSLV, Dr Singh said.
IN-SPACe and the Luxembourg Space Agency have also been engaging to promote greater interaction between the two countries’ space ecosystems.
He said the expanding participation of the private sector in India’s space programme is also opening up new possibilities for international and commercial partnerships.
In the life sciences and biotechnology sector, Dr. Singh spoke about potential for collaboration with Luxembourg institutions such as the Luxembourg Institute of Health and the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine, particularly in areas of common interest including neurodegenerative diseases and Alzheimer’s disease.
Minister Lex Delles spoke about Luxembourg’s growing engagement with India in space, satellite communications, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and high-performance computing, and the opportunities for Luxembourg companies to deepen their activities in India. He also stressed the importance of greater interaction between the two countries’ government institutions and private-sector ecosystems.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.