India and Japan agree on joint naval shipbuilding design and subject matter expert exchanges in New Delhi pact

"The two Ministers welcomed the steady expansion and deepening of bilateral exercises conducted by Japan and India, including the Japan-India Army exercise 'Dharma Guardian' and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise "JAIMEX". They particularly welcomed the steady progress in coordination for the Japan-India Air Force exercise "Veer Guardian 26", scheduled to be held this year, under which Japan Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft will, for the first time, visit India and participate in the exercise. The two Ministers concurred on further deepening cooperation in bilateral exercises through enhanced complexities, integration of unmanned systems and pursuing joint exercises at short notice, whenever the opportunities arise," the statement said.