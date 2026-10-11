India and Ghana sign historic MOU to advance agricultural research, education, and technology transfer



The MoU provides for exchange of scientists and technologists, germplasm and breeding materials, scientific information, methodologies and technical knowledge, besides development and implementation of collaborative research projects. It also envisages institutional linkages between relevant research institutes and centres of the two countries to facilitate sustained scientific cooperation.

The collaboration will be overseen through a Joint Working Group comprising representatives of ICAR and CSIR-CRI, which will review the progress of cooperation and guide implementation. The Joint Working Group will meet periodically in New Delhi and Accra, the release noted.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the linkage between agricultural research, technology development, capacity building and commercial application, facilitating the adoption of relevant agricultural technologies and contributing to sustainable agricultural development and improved livelihoods in Ghana.