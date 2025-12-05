India and Germany hold high-level roundtable to advance electric mobility ecosystems

New Delhi: India and Germany convened a high-level roundtable to push forward integrated solutions for the future of electric mobility.



A statement by the German embassy in India stated that both nations are prioritising five key themes, including scalable financing, battery readiness and future-oriented workforce development as part of the next phase of India's e-mobility transition.



The discussion highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to move beyond fragmented pilot projects toward a unified, ecosystem-wide approach.



The Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP) hosted the ninth edition of the GSDP Conversation Series at the Maharashtra Sadan on Thursday under the theme 'Electric Mobility: From System Integration to Skills Development'.



The roundtable brought together senior officials from central ministries, state and city administrations, public transport undertakings, distribution companies (DISCOMs), skill development institutions, industry representatives, financiers and international partners.

