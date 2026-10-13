India and Canada eye December free trade pact as high-level migration talks resume

"Our Trade Minister will also visit next week, leading a delegation of 300 Canadian business representatives. I believe this is the largest trade delegation we have ever taken anywhere, certainly to India. They will be here for a week, going to several cities in southern India. We have got dialogues on energy, migration and defence, and we expect a defence-related visit in the near future. We had at least six other ministers visiting India over the past year. Our Prime Minister of course came here in March. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to come to Canada in early December. At that point, we are hoping to sign our first Free Trade Agreement during that visit. Which if we can do it, it will happen at light speed, because we only really began to negotiate this in March of this year," he added.