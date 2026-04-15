India among world's most advanced AI users but adoption uneven: OpenAI report

New Delhi: India ranks among the world's most advanced AI markets, particularly in coding, data analysis, and complex reasoning, but adoption here is 3-times more concentrated in top cities than in comparable nations, OpenAI said on Wednesday citing its latest 'capability gap findings' for India.

India ranks among the top five nations globally in thinking capability usage per person (measured via reasoning tokens used by ChatGPT Plus users), with users regularly solving complex problems and interacting with AI at an advanced level.

India is one of the fastest-growing AI builder ecosystems globally, with four times growth in 'Codex users' (AI coding tool) in just two weeks after the launch of OpenAI's Codex app in Feb 2026, as well as strong rankings in both coding and data analysis usage.