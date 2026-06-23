India among top recipients of Erasmus Mundus scholarships again

Seventy-five Indian students have secured Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's scholarships for the 2026-28 academic cycle, continuing India's strong performance in the European Union's flagship higher education programme. The selected students will study across 15 European countries as part of multidisciplinary master's programmes offered by consortia of international universities.

The Erasmus Mundus programme enables students to study in multiple countries during the course of their degree and receive joint, double or multiple qualifications from participating institutions. The scholarship covers tuition fees, travel and living expenses.

India has consistently ranked among the largest beneficiaries of the programme. More than 2,200 Indian students have received Erasmus Mundus scholarships since the initiative opened to international participants, reflecting the long-standing academic partnership between India and the European Union.

According to reports, the latest cohort includes students from leading Indian higher education institutions who will pursue studies across a range of disciplines and research areas. The programme is designed to encourage international collaboration, academic mobility and cross-cultural learning.

The announcement comes amid growing interest among Indian students in European higher education destinations. Recent years have seen increasing enrolments in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands, driven by factors including diverse academic offerings, research opportunities and post-study work pathways.

The European Union has also launched a student ambassador network to strengthen academic exchanges and support future applicants exploring study opportunities across Europe.