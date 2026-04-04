India among top countries moving oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS): Amid rising global supply concerns due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, India has emerged as one of the countries maintaining steady maritime movement through the crucial route.
Despite tensions triggered by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, several Indian vessels have successfully navigated the narrow passage, which is vital for global oil and gas trade.
Since February 28, at least eight Indian-linked ships have crossed the Strait safely, carrying essential energy supplies, according to NDTV Profit report.
These include LPG carriers BW Tyr and BW Elm, which together transported around 94,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
Their successful transit comes at a time when shipping activity in the region has been severely impacted by military tensions and security concerns.
In addition, multiple India-flagged LPG tankers have reached Indian ports over the past few weeks.
Pine Gas and Jag Vasant delivered over 92,000 tonnes of LPG between March 26 and 28. Earlier, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi had brought similar volumes to Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat around mid-March.
Oil tanker Jag Laadki also arrived at Mundra carrying crude oil from the UAE, while Jag Prakash completed a separate journey transporting gasoline from Oman to Africa.
The latest vessel to make the passage is the India-flagged LPG tanker Green Sanvi, which crossed the Strait using a designated corridor through Iranian territorial waters.
Carrying an estimated 44,000 tonnes of LPG, the tanker’s cargo is roughly equivalent to half a day’s LPG consumption in India before the conflict began.
Its transit marks another milestone in India’s efforts to maintain uninterrupted energy supplies.
According to shipping data, Green Sanvi is among a growing number of Indian vessels that have safely crossed the chokepoint since the conflict escalated.
Two more tankers -- Green Asha and Jag Vikram -- are expected to follow in the coming days.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.