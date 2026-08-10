India aims for 25% women pilots as aviation sector expands options

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS): Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the government is working to increase women’s participation across India’s aviation workforce to 25 per cent, building on the country’s significantly higher representation of women pilots compared to the global average.
Speaking at an event, Naidu said women currently account for around 15 per cent of pilots in India, compared with about 5 per cent globally, and stressed the need to create more opportunities for women across different segments of the aviation ecosystem.
“Nari Shakti is powering India’s aviation growth. Women already make up 15 per cent of our pilots, against 5 per cent globally,” the Civil Aviation Minister said.
“We’re working to take that to 25 per cent and create even more opportunities for women across the aviation workforce,” he stated.
He said India has consistently provided space for women to enter, participate, contribute and take leadership roles in the aviation sector, adding that the country’s progress in this regard needs to be built upon further.
“I always say that, proudly say that, in terms of global aviation, the numbers that India shows in terms of women participation is much, much higher,” Naidu said.
He noted that India is already halfway towards its target in terms of women pilots, with their share standing at 15 per cent, against the global average of 5 per cent.
The Minister said the 25 per cent target would cover not just pilots but women’s participation across the wider aviation workforce and emerging areas of the sector.
“No matter what, let it be the airport-related jobs, or let it be the eVTOLs, or whatever ecosystems that we are creating, we want to see more participation of women,” he said.
Naidu also highlighted the importance of encouraging more women to join the aviation workforce and said the sector should continue creating an environment where women can participate comfortably and take on leadership roles.
Referring to the participation of women at an event, he said he was encouraged to see “good numbers” and expressed hope that more women would be inspired to pursue careers in aviation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.