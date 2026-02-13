India AI Impact Summit to present scalable, ethical AI models: Wadhwani AI's Head



New Delhi: The upcoming India AI Impact Summit will highlight how India is deploying artificial intelligence at a scale and depth "not there anywhere else in the world," according to Shekar Sivasubramanian, Head at Wadhwani AI, who said the country is moving beyond pilot projects to real-world transformation across sectors.



In an exclusive conversation with ANI and talking about the summit, Sivasubramanian said, "The summit forms one continual ongoing communication and conveyance mechanism to demonstrate how India is tackling and addressing the usage of responsible, ethical, appropriate AI for all of India, not just the urbanized setup, not just in terms of pilot applications, but actually changing the lives of the people in India. So that's not done at the scale at which India can do. It's not there anywhere else in the world."



The India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held from February 16 to 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.