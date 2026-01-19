India achieves record electronics export in 2025 at $47 billion, PLI drives growth

New Delhi: India achieved record electronics exports of worth USD 47 billion (Rs 4.15 lakh crore) in the just concluded year 2025, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said Monday.



Most importantly, of the total, about USD 30 billion of exports were from PLI-driven smartphone exports.



The minister also noted that India's electronics exports have grown 11x since 2014-15, when the BJP government assumed power.



Electronics is now India's third-largest export item, providing 25 lakh new jobs, strong women's participation, opportunities for MSMEs, and long-term skilling for the youth.