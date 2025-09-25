India achieves milestone with successful Agni-Prime missile test

India has achieved a significant milestone with the successful test firing of the Agni-Prime missile, launched from a rail-based mobile launcher system, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, September 24.

Advanced features of the missile

The Agni-Prime, a next-generation intermediate-range missile, is designed to strike targets up to 2,000 kilometers away and incorporates advanced technological features. Rajnath Singh highlighted its capabilities, stating, “This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.”

Innovative rail-based mobile launcher

The test marked the first use of a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher, enabling cross-country mobility and rapid deployment. Singh noted, “The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions that allows User to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility.”

National pride and global standing

Celebrating the achievement, Singh congratulated the involved organisations, writing, “Congratulations to @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network.”