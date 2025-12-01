India accelerates efforts to build domestic geospatial infrastructure amid rising data demands

India is accelerating its efforts to build domestic geospatial and space-data infrastructure as policymakers and industry leaders warned that rising demand for satellite information, digital public services and security applications is raising pressure to reduce foreign dependence, industry participants said on Monday at GeoSmart India 2025.



On the first day of the four-day-long premier geospatial (GIS) conference hosted by Geospatial World, the discussions were made around India's push for stronger geospatial infrastructure driven by rising national security sensitivities and the need for reliable domestic platforms to support land administration, climate planning and telecom networks.