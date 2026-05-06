India a "centre of innovation": Vietnam President To Lam

Addressing a joint press meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks here, To Lam said: "I am very impressed, and I would like to congratulate India for its leaps and bounds progress. India has been soaring ahead as a centre of growth and innovation in the world. Mr Prime Minister and I have had a very successful discussion. We attach great importance to the outcomes of the 50 years of relations as well as the 10 years of the comprehensive strategic partnership, and we would give high priority to our bilateral relations."