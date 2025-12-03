'Incredible opportunity to unlock cooperation between India, Norway'

Mumbai: Deputy Ambassador of Norway to India, Arvinn Gadgil expressed optimism on how India and Norway can collaborate and share knowledge so as to tackle the challenges arising from growing pollution crisis, marine pollution, and the opportunity for youth employment through the plastic recycling economy.



On the India-Norway Marine Pollution Initiative, Deputy Ambassador for Norway to India, Arvinn Gadgil told ANI, "It is an incredible opportunity to unlock cooperation and the value of cooperation between Norway and India. India has a long coastline and a lot of innovation and energy in its private sector. We think it is important to combine that energy, knowledge, and innovation with those from Norwegian sectors..."