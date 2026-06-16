Annamalai raises concerns over added pressure on students in NEET-UG retest

Chennai: Former BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday expressed concerns over the extensive security arrangements put in place for the NEET-UG retest scheduled for June 21, saying that while efforts to prevent paper leaks are welcome, the increase in scrutiny before entry could end up increasing stress and anxiety among students.



The Ministry of Education has introduced stringent security protocols for the examination, including a two-tier escort by CRPF and CISF, airlift arrangements by the Indian Air Force, four-layer CCTV surveillance supported by artificial intelligence, biometric and facial recognition checks before entry, multiple levels of frisking, and direct monitoring from the Prime Minister's Office.



Reacting to this, the former BJP leader said that an increase in the overall exam time from 180 minutes to 195 minutes will only add to exam pressure.

"Every student would appreciate the government's efforts to prevent paper leaks by implementing additional security measures and enhanced monitoring. But an increase in scrutiny before entry, extended frisking, and an increase in the overall exam time from 180 minutes to 195 minutes will only add to their already ballooning exam pressure," he posted on X.

"While the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a young student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020's goal to reduce 'Exam Stress'," he added.