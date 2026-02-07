"Increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities...": Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on India-US trade deal



Additionally, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that the deal will unleash the full potential of economic ties between the two countries and will serve as a golden opportunity for the youth, farmers, and industrialists.

In a post on X, he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the breakthrough deal with the United States.

"A monumental leap in India-US partnership! Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has reached a landmark framework for an Interim Trade Agreement with the US. By ensuring reciprocal market access, rationalising tariffs and strengthening supply chains, this agreement will unleash the full potential of our economic ties, creating new opportunities for our youth, farmers and industries. This partnership is a cornerstone for global stability and a shining example of cooperation that will help realise the Viksit Bharat vision," he wrote.