NBEMS admits technical glitch after incorrect NEET-PG 2026 test cities sent via SMS

New Delhi, India (PTI): The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday said incorrect test-city information was inadvertently communicated to some NEET-PG 2026 candidates through SMS due to technical issues.
SMS and emails indicating the correct test city have subsequently been sent, the Board said.
The NEET-PG 2026 examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses is scheduled to be held on August 30.
"The test city allocation for NEET-PG 2026 applicants has been informed as per schedule through NBEMS website," the Board said in a communication to candidates.
"Due to some technical issues, the test city informed to some candidates through SMS was incorrect. SMS and Emails indicating correct test city allotted have been sent thereafter," it said.
The correct test-city details are also available on the applicant portal of all candidates on the NBEMS website, the Board said.
The candidates have been advised to refer to the NBEMS website for accurate information regarding the test city allotted to them.
"Always rely on official communications from NBEMS. Beware of fake websites and misinformation," the Board said.
Candidates have been advised to verify their allotted test city on the official NBEMS portal rather than relying solely on the earlier SMS received.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.