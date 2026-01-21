Inclusive workforce key to sustainable economic growth: Former PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi

Reflecting on her own career leading a global corporation while raising a family, Nooyi said there is no single model for balancing professional ambition and personal responsibility.



Careers, she noted, unfold in phases, shaped by choices made at different points in time rather than by the pursuit of perfection.



She urged women professionals to set clear priorities, advising them to decide what they want to be exceptional at, where being competent is sufficient, and what expectations they are willing to let go.

