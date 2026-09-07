Inclusive education vital to ensuring every child feels valued in classroom: Shinde

Thane: Teachers play a crucial role in building an entire generation, and inclusive education is vital to ensuring every child feels valued in the classroom, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here on Sunday.
He was speaking at the launch of the book "Creating Classrooms Where Every Child Belongs" by Dr Revathi Srinivasan, who is associated with a school in the city that has operated for nearly six decades.
Shinde expressed confidence that the book would serve as a guiding beacon for teachers, parents, and educational stakeholders aiming to foster equal opportunities and inclusive environments.
Addressing the gathering, Srinivasan said schooling must empower every child to live with self-respect by identifying their unique potential.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.