Include wood-based systems in national building code: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: India should explore inclusion of wood-based construction and buildings into the national building code to achieve optimal outcomes for climate change and the economy, opined experts at the 14th ‘National Workshop of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Assisted Forestry Projects’ here on Thursday.

The three-day workshop which began on Wednesday has been organised by the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project, Phase-II (OFSDP-II) under the state Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, in collaboration with JICA.