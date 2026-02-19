Inaugural MBA in FinTech at Birla Global University now open for applications

Bhubaneswar: Birla Global University (BGU), a premier university, invites applications for the first batch, i.e., the 2026–28 batch of its MBA in Financial Technology (FinTech) programme. Candidates are required to submit their applications online at forms.bgu.ac.in/mba. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) after initial screening.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the programme are a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum 50% aggregate or equivalent CGPA (45% for reserved categories as per norms). Candidates with valid scores in CAT / XAT / GMAT / CMAT / MAT may apply using their respective exam scores. Candidates who do not have any of the above entrance exam scores may apply through the Birla Global University Entrance Test (BET), followed by WAT & PI.

The programme is designed to meet the growing industry demand for professionals who can operate effectively at the intersection of finance and technology across banking, FinTech, consulting, and digital financial services domains.

The MBA in Financial Technology at BGU is structured to prepare future-ready professionals capable of navigating the evolving landscape of digital banking, blockchain, financial analytics, algorithmic trading, risk management, and AI-powered financial services. The programme also emphasises practical exposure and industry-aligned learning to equip graduates for leadership roles in the rapidly transforming FinTech ecosystem.