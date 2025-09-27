'In touch with US on H-1B', says MEA after Trump's $100k visa fee hike

India on Friday, September 26, said it remains actively engaged with the United States over the H-1B visa program and emphasised that skilled talent mobility has enormously benefitted both the countries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government is aware of the recent developments concerning the H-1B visa program in the United States. “We have seen the notice by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the proposed rulemaking. I understand that stakeholders, including the industry, have one month to provide their comments,” he said.

The response comes amid rising concerns after US President Donald Trump recently announced a steep hike in H-1B visa fees raising the cost to $100,000. The sharp increase is expected to significantly affect Indian tech companies and professionals, many of whom rely on the H-1B route for employment and eventual citizenship in the US.

Indians make up nearly 70% of all H-1B visa applicants, making this policy shift particularly consequential for India’s skilled workforce abroad.

The $100000 H-1B visa jolt and an even bigger shock that could be in store

“With regard to H-1B, you are aware that the Ministry and our Embassy in DC have been in active touch with the US Administration. Clarifications/FAQs were issued by the US side subsequent to the new measures,” Jaiswal said, and added: “This is still an evolving situation and we remain engaged at various levels.”

The Department of Homeland Security has opened a public comment period for stakeholders, including industry players, to respond to the proposed regulatory changes.

India, meanwhile, reiterated the importance of skilled professional exchanges in strengthening bilateral economic and technological cooperation.

“As we stated earlier, skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. We would remain engaged with all concerned, including the industry, hoping that these factors receive due consideration,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also pointed out that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on September 22 in New York along with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer alongside senior officials.

27 Indians currently serving in Russian Army

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that 27 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army, amid rising concerns over foreign recruitment in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Jaiswal said the government is in close contact with the families of those involved and is actively monitoring the situation. MEA strongly urged Indian citizens to steer clear of recruitment offers from the Russian military.

Over 2,400 Indian nationals deported

Over 2,400 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States since January this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday. “Since January, 2,417 Indians have been deported or repatriated from the US,” said Jaiswal during a weekly press briefing.

Responding to questions on the rising number of deportations, Jaiswal reiterated India’s firm stance against illegal migration and stressed the need to promote safe and legal mobility.

[Article by Jayanth Jacob of The New Indian Express]