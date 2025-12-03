“In the end, life just becomes a series of still pictures": Amitabh Bachchan's reflective note

"he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from , and remained true to its temperament .. un soiled throughout his glorious career , in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade .. ... the fraternity underwent changes .. not him .. his smile, his charm and his warmth , extending to all that came in his vicinity .. a rarity in the profession .. .. the air about us swings vacant .. .. a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus .. .. prayers," Big B added.