In the Age of AI, are our conversations still ours?

'I'm amazed by the results, but...'

Krishna, a 23-year-old, said her dalliance with ChatGPT began when she needed it for academic purposes. But lately she cannot do without it.

"I ended up unable to express myself clearly. I just didn't have the right words or sometimes my words were misinterpreted." Hence, Krishna said, she started using ChatGPT to frame sentences better.

"I now explain the situation and ask ChatGPT to come out with a message to give shape to my thoughts clearly. And I'm amazed by the results," she said.

ChatGPT helps her make sense of the circumstances she is involved in and 'much better than she could ever have', she stresses.

Such is her faith in ChatGPT these days that Krishna uses it to understand herself and her reactions to certain situations.

However there is a red line she will not cross. When it comes to personal conversations, the AI tool is a no-no.

"AI should just be an aid. It should not replace our personal style of communication. I'm afraid if I start using it often, I'll be dependent on it all the time," Krishna argued.