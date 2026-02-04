IN-SPACe, Times University launch course in space communication

New Delhi: India's space segment promoter IN-SPACe has launched a short-term course on communication and public engagement in the sector in collaboration with the Times School of Media of Bennett University.

The intensive interdisciplinary programme is designed to address the growing need for informed, ethical, and strategic communication in the rapidly evolving global and Indian space ecosystem, a statement from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said.

Led by experienced faculty and domain experts, Gaurav Kumar, Assistant Director, IN-SPACe, will serve as the course director.