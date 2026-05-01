IN-SPACe expands talent development efforts with Kaushalya University, NAMTECH

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Department of Space, has signed two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Kaushalya The Skill University (KSU), Ahmedabad, and the New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), Gandhinagar, to develop a future-ready talent ecosystem for India’s rapidly expanding space sector. This collaboration aims to support the growth of India’s space ecosystem through focused promotional initiatives and skill development programmes.

Under the MoUs, IN-SPACe will work closely with both institutions to identify key areas of cooperation, recommend and support the introduction of relevant academic courses, and connect students and institutions with emerging players in the space ecosystem. The partnerships will enable the co-development of curricula in space science and technology, facilitate internships and immersion opportunities, and promote hands-on learning through workshops, hackathons, and industry-led engagements.

The MoUs will be valid for a period of three years, during which both parties will jointly design and implement programmes that bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, said, “India’s space sector is at an inflection point, with increasing participation from private players and academia. These partnerships are an important step towards building a strong, industry-aligned talent pipeline that can support innovation, scale, and global competitiveness in the space ecosystem.”