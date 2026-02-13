In-service teachers seek relaxation in Telangana TET qualifying marks

According to official results, 1,00,270 candidates qualified, registering an overall pass percentage of 51.37%. Among in-service teachers, 37,893 qualified, reflecting a higher pass percentage of 57.76%, compared with 48.14% among other candidates.

Despite this, many experienced teachers could not meet qualifying benchmarks of 60% for General/EWS, 50% for BC and 40% for SC/ST/PwD categories.

Teacher representatives said many affected candidates are senior educators who have served for decades under challenging conditions. Factors such as advanced age, health issues, professional responsibilities and adapting to competitive examinations after long gaps were cited as hurdles.