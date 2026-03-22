In search of lost homes

In 2019, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Aatish Taseer’s Indian citizenship, exiling him from the country where he grew up and lived for 30 years. Taseer, in the introduction of the book, writes, “The pretext the government used was that I had concealed the Pakistani origins of my father. It was an odd accusation. I had written a book, Stranger to History, and published many articles about my father, despite being estranged from him for most of my life.”

Taseer’s loss, both practical and spiritual, sets the tone of the book. Losing his citizenship did not come easy. He says, “To lose one’s country is to know an intimate shame, like being disowned by a parent, turned out of one’s home.” However, after the initial shock and shame, Taseer felt, unexpectedly, relieved. “The burden of trying to fit into India, of forever apologising for its shortcomings, apologising for my own Westernisation, was suddenly lifted from me. The West, in turn, was no longer some dirty secret that I could enjoy only at the detriment of the ‘real’ India. It was all I had. I was home.”