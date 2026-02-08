In search of a suitable boy

The author includes surreal elements as when the narrator’s dark family history in India is revealed. Though there is a tonal shift in these parts, it serves to shine a light on problems of caste and class, to lay bare the ferocious brutality that is unleashed on those who make unconventional choices in love, how women are expected to behave and the threat that an intemperate woman, so defined because she seeks her own path, poses. If this holds true for the narrator’s distant past, it does for the India of today, too.

There is an astute exploration of how women are very often circumscribed by the gaze of others, how a woman is ‘pinned down’ by the relationship to that gaze, so much so that they begin defining themselves by it. When the narrator states, “women who are so alert to the way they are seen can feel such ineffable abandon when no eyes and no mirror are turned on them,” it will resonate with women everywhere. The swayamvar, when it takes place, comes across as rushed. But even here, deciding the feats that the competing grooms will undertake gives room for the author to examine different ideas of masculinity and what a better version of that would look like. There is much to chew on and enjoy in this book.