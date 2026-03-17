In one year, PM Vidya Lakshmi portal sanctions 3.31 lakh student loans, disburses Rs 7,229 crore

New Delhi : In a year since its launch, the PM Vidya Lakshmi portal has sanctioned over 3.31 lakh education loans, with Rs 7,229.4 crore disbursed for the first year of courses, according to data from the Ministry of Education.



Out of 6,51,974 applications received in its first year till February 24, 3,31,089 have been sanctioned, taking the overall approval rate to around 50.8 per cent. The government has sanctioned Rs 35,939.69 for the entire course duration.



The portal, launched on February 25, 2025, was designed as a single-window platform with a simplified two-page application format to streamline access to education loans and improve transparency in the process.