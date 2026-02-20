In line with SC relaxation to NSS, Kerala government to regularise 20k aided-school tutors

On a petition filed by the NSS, the SC instructed the state government to approve the appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff, from 2021, to non-reserved vacancies in NSS-managed schools. Even though it was mentioned in the order that this can apply to other managements, the state refrained from moving further, which drew criticism from various corners, including Christian school managements.

With the new order in effect, teachers, who were earlier working on provisional basis or on daily wages, will receive regularised status -- with a better pay scale and other benefits. However, this will not affect the vacancies under 4% reservation for differently abled candidates.

The archbishop of the Syro-Malabar archeparchy of Changanassery, Thomas Tharayil welcomed the “delayed” decision. He said the move would help managements of all communities.