In line with SC relaxation to NSS, Kerala government to regularise 20k aided-school tutors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what can be seen as a move to appease the Christian community ahead of assembly election, the state government has extended to other aided school managements the relaxation accorded to Nair Service Society on regularising appointments to posts other than those reserved for the differently abled.

The decision, in line with a Supreme Court verdict procured by NSS in 2025, was taken after consulting the advocate general and senior advocates, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said at a press conference on Wednesday.