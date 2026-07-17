Modi says India's path to Viksit Bharat runs through hydrogen, healthcare and innovation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Highlighting the launch of India's first Hydrogen-powered train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised that in the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat, the nation must rely on future technologies, innovation and healthcare.

Addressing a public gathering in Chandigarh (Punjab), after launching hydrogen-powered train in Haryana's Jind, PM Modi termed it a "major achievement" for the country.

Reiterating the sustainable government concept, he asserted that the government have to take decisions that benefit both the present and future generations.

"Today, India's first hydrogen-powered train has been inaugurated on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. It is a major achievement for the country, as it will operate using clean fuel. In the journey towards a #ViksitBharat, we must rely on future technologies, innovation and healthcare. We have to take decisions that benefit both the present and future generations. The BJP-NDA government is working in this direction," PM Modi said.

The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section. It will connect Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat while serving intermediate stations and is among the few hydrogen trains in operation globally. The launch places India in an elite group of countries using hydrogen technology for rail transport.

Further, the Prime Minister said the Centre has replaced the colonial-era penal code with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, asserting that the move marks a significant step towards reforming India's criminal justice system.

"We replaced the penal code with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he said.

Speaking on the rapid modernisation of the Union Territory, the Prime Minister stated, "The development of Chandigarh has always been a priority for the NDA government. Over the past few years, work has been carried out on numerous projects such as the Integrated Command and Control Centre, smart traffic management, smart parking, and digital governance to transform Chandigarh into a high-tech city."

PM Modi said that advanced healthcare infrastructure is being significantly expanded at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, with multiple new projects aimed at strengthening quality medical care for lakhs of people.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, advanced healthcare facilities are being expanded here at PGIMER Chandigarh. Projects such as the Advanced Neuroscience Centre, the Advanced Mother and Child Centre, and the Critical Care Hospital Block will provide vastly improved treatment facilities to lakhs of people."

He said the expansion of these state-of-the-art healthcare facilities reflects the government's commitment to enhancing access to quality and affordable healthcare while boosting the country's medical infrastructure.