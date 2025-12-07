In Jharkhand, a maths teacher writes with his toes and wins hearts

JHARKHAND: Where there is will, determination, there is always a way. Gulshan Lohar, a 39-year-old disabled person, has become an inspiration to everyone around him by conquering his shirtcomings and achieving something truly commendable.

Lohar is a mathematics teacher at Utkaramit Uccha Vidyalaya at Baranga in West Singhbhum, and has been teaching for the past 11 years. Each day, Gulshan enters his classroom with unwavering spirit, gripping chalk between his toes to teach mathematics on the blackboard.

Baranga village, where he teaches, lies deep inside Saranda forest, an area historically plagued by unrest and poor infrastructure. Access to education is difficult—basic facilities are unavailable and teachers usually hesitate to undertake this long, risky journey.

Lohar’s dedication stands out here; he took loans from well-wishers to pursue his education, walked several kilometers along rough forest tracks and even secured a Chief Minister’s grant to complete his B.Ed. His indomitable courage and struggle prove that a true teacher is the one who works towards the future of children, under any given circumstance.

Gulshan, the youngest of seven siblings, recalls how his journey started with disappointment, when his mother refused to breast-feed him for a week after his birth. But later, it was his mother who made him practice writing with his feet.

After completing his school, Gulshan completed B. Ed and M. Ed from Chakradharpur, around 65 kilometers away from his village. Gulshan would travel by train everyday to attend classes. After getting his Post Graduate degree, Gulshan contacted the then Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum for a job.

On the recommendation of the Deputy Commissioner, Gulshan was given a contractual job of a mathematics teacher at Baranga Utkramit Uccha Vidyalaya in 2011 with the help of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). However, he still regrets not having a government job. He is working hard to find a permanent job to support his family consisting of his wife, and a daughter.

Gulshan not only teaches but also inspires children to move forward and overcome challenges in life, which is why villagers call him a “pillar of inspiration,” and children affectionately address him as “Guruji.” He was born without hands, mastered writing with his feet and excelled academically, completing a postgraduate degree and consistently outperforming peers.

“My only aim in life has been to show that disability cannot stop anyone from achieving their dreams,” Gulshan said. Encouraged and supported by his family, he turned his challenges into purpose, choosing to return to Baranga village to help fill the educational void that is so often ignored in remote and marginalised areas, he added.

Gulshan does not want any child to be deprived of education. “Now, my weakness has become my strength. I want every child to be educated and live independently,” he said.

Students are also quite impressed with Gulshan. They describe him as patient and encouraging. “Gulshan Sir teaches us very well and it never reflects in his teaching that he is a disabled person. His concepts are clear and he also makes learning very easy. He never gets irritated if someone repeatedly asks doubts,” said a class 10 student.

Lohar’s colleagues also praise him and say that he is an inspiration to the teachers and the society as well. “Gulshan Sir doesn’t have the same general health as us, but despite this, he is quite different. He has always been a source of inspiration for us and we always have something to learn from him,” said a colleague, Sunita Kanth. His tenacity and compassion have made him a beacon in his community, earning praise from parents, students and authorities, who now seek to support such inspirational changemakers within the education system, she added.

Principal of the school, Rajiv Shankar Mahto also said that Gulshan Lohar is a living example of how one can overcome adversity and lead a dignified life, if one has determination and the will to achieve their dreams. “Gulshan Lohar has shown the children that no dream is impossible if one dares to persist,” said the principal.

The villagers of Baranga were all praise for Lohar’s grit and spirit, saying that he is an inspiration for all. “Gulshan Lohar is more than a teacher to us—he is our pride. His journey inspires us to aim higher, no matter the hardships,” said a village elder, Dashrath Mahto.