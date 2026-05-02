Arjun Modhwadia emphasises resource potential of waste

Surat: Under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), a seminar on the topic 'Enabling Gujarat's Circular Transition: Policies, Partnerships and Pathways' was organised in the presence of Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali.



Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia stated that in changing times, waste is no longer a problem but a 'resource material'. "Household waste is now also becoming useful as a source for generating energy. Moving on the path of a circular economy, the state government is opening new doors of economic prosperity along with environmental conservation."



He said that along with the development of industries in the state, their sustainability is equally important. "To ensure that units do not harm society or the environment, fly ash and waste from dumping yards are now being used to generate energy and other useful products. In the coming years, through the circular economy, Gujarat will take the lead in achieving the target of contributing 2 trillion dollars by the year 2050."