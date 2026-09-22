In age of AI, students must embrace lifelong learning, values: J-K Lt Governor

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday urged students to embrace lifelong learning, creativity, empathy and values in the age of artificial intelligence.
He made the remarks while inaugurating new facilities at the University of Jammu, including a sports complex, shooting range, and guest house, among others.
"In the age of AI, I urged students to embrace lifelong learning, creativity, empathy and values. Technology must remain humanity's servant, never its master," the Lt Governor said in a post on X.
Talking about the new additions at the university, he said, "I believe these will empower students in sports, scholarship and strengthen the university's hospitality."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.