Himachal's Bilaspur to launch AI-enabled mobile drug detection system

Bilaspur: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Himachal Pradesh, the Bilaspur district administration has initiated the procurement of an advanced SoToxa Mobile Drug Testing System to strengthen the state's fight against chitta (adulterated heroin) and other narcotic substances.

The system, procured through the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) at an estimated cost of Rs 19 lakh, is expected to be inaugurated soon by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said on Saturday.

The portable system can detect the presence of narcotic substances from a saliva sample and generate results within five minutes. It is capable of screening six major categories of drugs, including methamphetamine (chitta), amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis (THC), cocaine and opiates.