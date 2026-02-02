In a 1st, Madras HC to use AI tool to peruse documents in arbitration case

“The system is intended to reduce the time and effort involved in manual searching and cross-referencing voluminous documents,” the judge said in a note circulated to the counsel and parties of the case.

“It is not intended to replace legal reasoning, judicial determination of counsel’s professional judgement,” the note said.

The algorithm was demonstrated in the open court on January 28 in the presence of the counsel.

Superlaw Courts works exclusively on the documents provided for the matter and it does not consult external sources, general knowledge or materials outside the records and will not draw conclusions, assess credibility, interpret intent, or express legal views but only present what the documents state.